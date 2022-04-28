Sevilla goalkeeper Bono underlines the need for the Andalusian side to push for second place

Sevilla face Cadiz tomorrow evening at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It’s a huge game for Los Nervionenses. They suffered the indignity of their great rivals Real Betis winning the Copa del Rey in their city last weekend and will look to issue a response.

And an Andalusian derby is a good place to do that. Cadiz are a tricky foe; they’re currently 17th in La Liga, fighting for their lives in an attempt to avoid relegation for the second year running.

They’re a point ahead of Granada and one behind Mallorca.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are third in La Liga. The title is gone – they’re 15 points behind Real Madrid – but they’re level on points with second-placed Barcelona and two ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Betis are coming up the rear, six points behind.

Sevilla beat Levante in a 3-2 thriller away from home last time out and will be looking to build on that to consolidate their place in the top four. Cadiz lost a 3-2 thriller at home to Athletic Club last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that.

Speaking in comments carried by Marca, Sevilla goalkeeper Bono underlined the importance these final five games of the season hold for his team as well as his decision to commit his future to the club until 2025 in a recent contract extension.

“I’m enjoying it and we’ll have time to celebrate it,” he said of the contract extension. “I enjoy the present because I know that the future doesn’t belong to me.

“I’m at a place that has allowed me to build an important name at a European level and it’s the best place to continue strengthening that and to continue growing.

“In football and in life, something can happen to you that forces you to react. The minds needs to have problems to be able to overcome them.

“We have to go for all the remaining games and fight for second place. For me that would be a very good year because we would have improved on what has been done before.

“If we come second, in the future we can envision ourselves closer to the title. We have to push for these final five games.”