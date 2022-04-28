Sergio Roberto’s latest injury setback means he’ll miss the rest of Barcelona’s season

Sergi Roberto is injured again.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have reported that the Barcelona player was in the final stages of his recovery from a previous injury when he suffered another setback.

Roberto had been close to receiving the go-ahead to play against Mallorca this weekend but has instead been ruled out for between five and six weeks. He won’t play again for the rest of the season.

Roberto underwent surgery in Finland back in December to correct an injury and hasn’t played since then. It’s poor timing for the Catalan – his contract expires at the end of this season.

Despite concerns over his durability, however, both Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta have maintained that they intend to renew Roberto’s deal, albeit with a 60% reduction in his salary.

Roberto has played just 12 matches this season, nine in La Liga. He’s not played this little since back in 2012/13, when he was taking his first steps in the first team at Camp Nou.