Ronaldo Nazario announces changes to the Real Valladolid crest

Eyebrows were raised when Ronaldo Nazario bought Real Valladolid, at the time in La Liga, with some doubting the reasons why he had bought the club. Yet for the most part the club has been characterised by steady management from the top since he arrived in 2018.

Currently the club sit third in the Segunda Division as they try to make it back to La Liga, following three seasons in the top division under Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez. On Thursday evening he called a press event at the club’s facilities, announcing that Valladolid would be changing their club crest.

“We are going to modernise it. I have seen it and it’s come out spectacularly, you are all going to like it,” the Brazilian told Marca.

“[The changes have been made] respecting the colours and history. Those who have been scared by this should study the history of the club., given there have already been nine changes to the crest.”

Ronaldo also answered wider questions on the club, stating that they were on the verge of beginning work on a new training ground. He was also keen to stress that he would not be selling anytime soon.

“There’s a lot to do. [I want to] leave an important legacy.”

“The day that I sell Valladolid it will be to a person that can bring more than I can [to the club], not for my own benefit, because I could have already accepted offers that doubled the quantity I bought it for and I have rejected them.”

Late last year Ronaldo also invested in Brazilian football, paying around €70m for a majority stake in Cruzeiro. If his Valladolid tenure is anything to go by, Cruzeiro will not be able to rely on major investment for transfers from the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker.