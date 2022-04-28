Ronald Koeman says Barcelona are twice as far behind Real Madrid now as when he left

Ronald Koeman has spoken about the situation at Barcelona.

The Dutchman is in the city to attend the Koeman Golf Cup, a tournament whose proceeds go toward the Johan Cruyff Foundation. He was candid with the assembled press.

Koeman was appointed as Barcelona coach during the summer of 2020 in the aftermath of the 8-2 humiliation they suffered to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

He led La Blaugrana to a third-placed finish in his first season in La Liga and also managed to win the Copa del Rey, but lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain during the following summer and began the 2021/22 season disastrously.

A defeat to Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas in late October sealed his fate and earned him a dismissal. In his place came Xavi Hernandez, who enjoyed a quick start to life at Camp Nou but has since come under pressure after a run of less-than-stellar results.

“The situation of Barcelona, of the team and of the club, is the same as when I was there,” he said as per Mundo Deportivo.

“That means that changing the coach doesn’t always mean being able to improve. The situation of the club hurts me, it hurts me. But from January first I will be the coach of the Netherlands.

“I just ask for maximum support for Xavi.

“He is a good coach and a legend of the club. It isn’t his fault that Barcelona are in this situation.

“The only thing I ask is support for Xavi. I didn’t have the full support of the president but I hope he’s learned and supports Xavi. I didn’t have the full support of the club: I hope Xavi does.

“When I left, [Real] Madrid were eight points ahead and now the difference is almost double that.”