Real Madrid set asking price for Marco Asensio

Within the Madridista discussion forums, few transfer topics raise as strong opinions as the future of Marco Asensio.

At 26 years old, Asensio has struggled to develop into the superstar he once promised to be during his early years at Real Madrid. Although he was enjoying a decent season and his most consistent run of starts under Carlo Ancelotti since 2018, things have gone sour after losing his place to a combination of Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes. It’s also the first time he has made it into double figures for goals since helping them to their last Champions League victory.

Those 11 goals have not been enough to secure him a starting position as the competition reaches crunch time. Since being substituted in the Paris Saint-Germain Round of 16 tie, Asensio has played just two minutes in Europe.

That has led to a significant speculation surrounding his future, especially after the player dropped his agent Horacio Gaggioli for Jorge Mendes. With his contract up in 2023, it appears his chances of staying at the club depend on accepting a reduced salary.

If he does decide to leave the club for minutes this summer, he will have to leave Florentino Perez with a significant reimbursement. Sport say that Asensio’s has an asking price of €35-40m.

Whether that is a negotiating position or not, it seems unlikely that many clubs would part with a sum of that size for a player with 12 months left on their deal that isn’t starting.