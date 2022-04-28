Real Madrid one of four clubs considered best-suited to soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba looks set to become a free agent at the season’s end.

The Manchester United midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the campaign and it doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to renew. Instead, it seems certain he’s set for a move.

But where will he end up?

According to The Athletic there are four clubs that could be best suited to a player of his age, profile and talents.

They’re Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos recruiting a midfielder would make sense this summer given that the veteran trident of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are getting on.

It’s also well known that Madrid have liked Pogba for a long time.

The Frenchman speaks Spanish and would command suitable commercial clout to be deemed a multi-faceted signings for Florentino Perez’s machine at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s thought that PSG are the most likely destination, however.

The 29-year-old broke into United’s first team in 2011 before leaving for Juventus on a free transfer the following year. He spent four years in Turin before returning to United in 2016.

Since then he’s struggled to consistently shine for The Red Devils despite looking a different class of player for the French national team. He was integral to their victory in the 2018 World Cup.