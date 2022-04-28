Oscar Mingueza tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Mallorca match

Barcelona will likely be without defender Oscar Mingueza this weekend, after announcing that the defender has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club made the news public on Thursday afternoon and said that he was in good health, but didn’t give any more details. In all likelihood they will be without the defender for this weekend, although if he gets two negative tests he would be eligible to return.

LATEST NEWS | Òscar Mingueza has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good health. pic.twitter.com/telytTqEgz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2022

Mallorca visit the Camp Nou at the weekend, with both teams in desperate need of win. Much of Barcelona’s problems in their three game losing run at home have been down to slow starts and poor defending. With Sergino Dest still injured and now Mingueza in doubt, it means that Dani Alves is the likely starter at right-back. It could alternatively mean a shift across the defence for Ronald Araujo, who as deputised there in recent times.

Alves didn’t start any of the defeats at Camp Nou but did come in for the away win at Real Sociedad. Although he has fallen out of favour with Xavi in recent times, he appears to be the prime candidate to occupy the position until the end of the season. As much as his pace has hindered him, the experience and character may well be an ample boost for the Blaugrana.