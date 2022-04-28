Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe are staying at Paris Saint-Germain next season

Mauricio Pochettino has said he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Argentine has also said that Kylian Mbappe, long coveted by Real Madrid, will be staying at the Parc des Princes as well.

“As of today, I’m 100% staying – and same for Kylian Mbappe.”

That’s what he said on Thursday morning as per Fabrizio Romano.

The news comes as a shock to many. It had been strongly rumoured that Pochettino would be leaving PSG at the end of this season; they won Ligue 1 under his watch but failed in Europe.

And the Champions League, above all else, is the competition that PSG measure themselves in. They should be winning Ligue 1 every season without fail given the enormity of their resources.

As for Mbappe, that’s even bigger news. His contract with PSG expires at the end of this season and all signs had pointed to him leaving for Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu when it does.

News of Mbappe’s extension will have to be made public for this to become concrete, but Pochettino’s comments will have certainly given Madridistas cause for concern.