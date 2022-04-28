Julen Lopetegui maintains he is happy at Sevilla

Sevilla have suffered in recent months of the season, having fallen off the coattails of Real Madrid which they were hanging onto for so long. Now, they find themselves in a tricky battle for second place, but must also secure a Champions League spot first.

The next obstacle in their way is a visit from Cadiz. A local derby of sorts, Sergio Gonzalez’s side will travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with plenty of optimism, having taken four points from their away trips to Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Ahead off the match, Sevilla manager Julen Loptegui gave an update on the fitness of his squad, which has been plagued by injuries of late.

“[Antony] Martial is still injured and Tecatito [Corona] has had a few problems, we will not know if we can count on him until tomorrow. The rest are in good condition.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the press conference was that Lopetegui was asked about his future beyond the summer. Previously he had been linked with the Manchester United job, but it says a lot about the Sevilla drop off that he was still been asked those questions after Erik ten Hag was announced as the United manager.

“I’ve already said before that I am where I want to be, there’s no update. Both me and my family are happy both at the club and in the city, they’ve embraced me in a marvellous way here,” he told Diario AS.

Finally, he was asked whether he watched the Copa del Rey final, with cross-town rivals Real Betis spending most of the week celebrating their triumph.

“How am I not going to watch the final of the Copa? It was a beautiful and intense game, from here I congratulate all the Beticos and Valencia as well, who played a great game.”