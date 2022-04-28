Jesus Navas set for remarkable milestone ahead of Sevilla’s La Liga clash with Cadiz

Sevilla face Cadiz tomorrow evening at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It’s a huge game for Los Nervionenses. They suffered the indignity of their great rivals Real Betis winning the Copa del Rey in their city last weekend and will look to issue a response.

And an Andalusian derby is a good place to do that. Cadiz are a tricky foe; they’re currently 17th in La Liga, fighting for their lives in an attempt to avoid relegation for the second year running.

They’re a point ahead of Granada and one behind Mallorca.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are third in La Liga. The title is gone – they’re 15 points behind Real Madrid – but they’re level on points with second-placed Barcelona and two ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Betis are coming up the rear, six points behind.

Sevilla beat Levante in a 3-2 thriller away from home last time out and will be looking to build on that to consolidate their place in the top four. Cadiz lost a 3-2 thriller at home to Athletic Club last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that.

The game will be special, as per Marca, for the fact that it will be Sevilla captain Jesus Navas’ 600th appearance for the Andalusian club. The hometown boy, from Los Palacios y Villafranca, has spent 15 seasons at the Pizjuan and has the honour of the main stadium at the club’s training ground named after him.