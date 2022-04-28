Fresh protests planned against Valencia ownership before derby match

Valencia reached the Copa del Rey final and very nearly wrote another chapter in their glorious history last Saturday, but for a missed penalty. Yet that hasn’t papered over the discontent for long.

Peter Lim‘s company, Meriton Holdings, took ownership of the club in 2014, saving the club from possible administration. Things went well initially after spells of success under Nuno and later Marcelino Garcia Toral, but since have soured considerably.

In 2019, the sacking of Marcelino and Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, now of Barcelona, sparked widespread discontent. That too came right after a Copa del Rey final, which Valencia won against Barcelona.

Meriton ha superado todos los límites de la indecencia y tenemos la obligación moral de defender a nuestro club. Ya no hay excusas.

El sábado os esperamos a todos en la Avenida de Suecia al finalizar el derbi. Ponerse de lado no es una opción. #LimGoHome pic.twitter.com/hNne0RZ0uY — Libertad VCF (@LibertadVCF) April 28, 2022

From that moment on, the protests against the ownership have grown considerably in voice and numbers. In particular headed by a group called Libertad VCF [Freedom VCF], protests last May and last December flooded the streets of Valencia, as noted by Diario AS.

Just a week after the final, Libertad VCF have organised another protest after the match in order to demand the sale of the club. Amongst the numerous complaints they have, the lack of investment in the squad, the sale of key assets and the failure to start work on the new stadium feature prominently.