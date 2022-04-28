Fabrizio Romano believes Kylian Mbappe is still undecided on future

Real Madrid’s summer plans revolve chiefly around a single name – Kylian Mbappe. If the Frenchman does not arrive in the Spanish capital, disappointment will surely be the dominant emotion at the Santiago Bernabeu come the start of next season.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano believes that the deal is not a cert though. Speaking to FiveUK on Thursday, Romano gave an update on the 23-year-old’s future.

Fabrizio Romano talks Mbappe at 07:40.

During the interview Romano explains that the situation is entirely open. PSG are offering Mbappe an incredibly alluring amount of money to stay for one or two more seasons.

However he did caveat that by saying that Real Madrid were completely convinced that Mbappe will end up in white next season and were relaxed about the situation.

Interestingly it does appear as if the noises coming out of Paris have changed in recent times. Earlier in the day, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino told the press that both he and Mbappe would be in Paris next season ‘100%’.

One way or another, it seems that the only one really in charge is Mbappe himself. Both sides clearly still believe that the forward could or will be playing for them next season.