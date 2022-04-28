David Alaba starting from scratch after aggravating injury against Manchester City

Real Madrid returned to training today after a day off on Wednesday, having expended considerable efforts in their Champions League tie against Manchester City.

Despite the opportunity to secure the La Liga title on Saturday, most of the focus is on the return leg of that match clash next Wednesday. To that end, Casemiro appears to be making good progress with his muscle injury and participated in part of the session with the group, as per Marca.

On a more disappointing note for Los Blancos, the Madrid daily described David Alaba’s recovery as ‘starting from zero’. The Austrian was withdrawn at half-time for the second match in a row after feeling a twinge in his hamstring. The same thing happened against Osasuna.

Alaba’s absence could be crucial, given the way Nacho Fernandez has struggled to fill Alaba’s place against Chelsea and in the second half of the City match. Meanwhile the potential return of the Brazilian might be even more important, with Toni Kroos completely exploited in the first leg.

On a more immediate basis, Alaba’s supposed absence means that Jesus Vallejo is the only fit, natural central defender in the senior squad. Nacho and Eder Militao are both suspended, giving Carlo Ancelotti a headache for Saturday’s match with Espanyol.