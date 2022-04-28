Dani Ceballos looks to have earned his place at Real Madrid for next season

Dani Ceballos has turned things around at Real Madrid.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that the Andalusian midfielder’s recent performances have earned him a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season.

It had been taken for granted that Ceballos would be on the move this summer and his season got off to a poor start due to the ankle injury he suffered on Spanish duty at the Olympic Games.

He didn’t make his debut for the 2021/22 season until January, when he played the final minutes of a Copa del Rey tie at Alcoyano. But since then his prominence has been steadily growing, with his first start coming last week at Osasuna.

Ceballos was superb in a 3-1 win for Los Blancos in Pamplona, actively participating in the first two goals and earning praise from Ancelotti. The former Real Betis man then came on for the last ten minutes of Madrid’s Champions League date with Manchester City this past Tuesday evening.

Ceballos had been linked with a return to Betis, the club that produced him, but recent reports claim that Los Verdiblancos are instead close to signing his teammate Isco on a free transfer.

Ceballos’ future seems set to be at the Santiago Bernabeu.