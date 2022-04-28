Chelsea target Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to fill Antonio Rudiger gap

Chelsea fans have been lamenting the loss of Antonio Rudiger this summer, with manager Thomas Tuchel confirming the German defender is on his way out of London. Real Madrid are rumoured to be his destination. Yet that now looks as if it may have unintended consequences for Sevilla.

Last summer Jules Kounde was heavily linked with a move away from the club and it appears that Chelsea may come back in for their man. 90min state that Kounde will be the first signing through the door for the Blues this summer providing all goes to plan with their impending takeover.

The French star was reportedly unhappy that bids were rejected for him in the summer and no doubt Chelsea will be forced to meet Monchi’s asking price, given Kounde appears to have a future as bright as any central defender in European football.

Needless to say the Sevilla Sporting Director will have a replacement lined up. The fear is that he could lose both of his centre-back pairing, with Diego Carlos’ often linked away from the club too. That would be a serious blow to Julen Lopetegui, who has based this Sevilla team on being the best defence in the league.