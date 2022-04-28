Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski continue at loggerheads

It seems the future of Robert Lewandowski continues to be in Bavaria, for another year at least.

On Thursday it emerged that Bayern Munich had met with Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski’s agent, to discuss the next steps for the Polish superstar. With his contract up in 2023, Lewandowski appears to be looking for one last big contract either in Munich or elsewhere.

According to BILD in a story carried by Mundo Deportivo, Zahavi left the meeting with no advances on an agreement with Lewandowski. Yet neither was there any talk of a sale this summer. Diario AS backed up the report from Mundo Deportivo, but also said that the Bavarian giants were not considering any sort of Lewandowski exit before the end of his contract in 2023.

Barcelona had been linked with a move for Lewandowski in order to try and address their goalscoring issues and bring in a star forward. Yet it seems that neither the Catalans nor the forward have much room for manoeuvre in the issue.