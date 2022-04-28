Barcelona starlet attracts interest from Dortmund and Ajax amid possible sale

Barcelona are currently engaged in a fierce battle to raise enough money to restructure their squad this summer. It appears that one of their young talents may become a victim of that battle.

Fabio Blanco, 18, has become one of the most exciting players in Sergi Barjuan’s Barcelona B side in recent weeks. With four goals in his last six matches from the wing, he has begun to extract some of his excellent raw talent.

Originally brought through at Valencia, Blanco moved to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but failed to make a single appearance for the first team. He quickly moved on and signed for Barcelona in January once he saw that his chances of breaking through were minimal.

Yet Diario AS claim that he may be on the move again this summer. With the need to reshape Xavi Hernandez’s team in the summer, any extra funds are welcome and Fabio Blanco may be able to secure some much needed cash.

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are reportedly on high alert should the Blaugrana decide to make some profit on the young talent this summer. They also mention the fact that Blanco would likely be on the fringes of the first-team next season should he remain in Catalonia.

With a month left of the season, it would appear that Blanco could be a victim of his own recent success. Equally, this kind of short-termism form the Barcelona leadership is a function of their tight financial constraints.