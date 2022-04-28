Barcelona linked with a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Marcus Rashford.

That’s according to The Manchester Evening News as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

They claim that while Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are Barcelona’s chosen targets Rashford is an alternative.

Rashford, 24, has endured a tough season at Old Trafford and is thought to be considering a move to pastures new.

It’s understood the Englishman is waiting to speak with Erik ten Hag, the man chosen to be the next Manchester United coach. He wants to see if he’ll be an important player in his project.

Rashford’s contract with The Red Devils expires in the summer of 2023 so if United are open to selling him this summer would be their last chance to earn some money from the transaction.

Paris Saint-Germain are also linked with the striker who’s registered just five goals in 31 appearances this season. From the outside, at least, it seems like he could use a fresh start.