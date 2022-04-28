Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Elche left-back Johan Mojica

Atletico Madrid are keen on Elche defender Johan Mojica.

That’s according to reports in Colombia, with Blu Radio – as carried by Diario AS – indicating that Los Colchoneros have sealed a pre-agreement with one of the best full-backs in La Liga.

The Colombian international, who earned Spanish nationality in 2019, has contributed two goals and five assists for Elche this season and is ranked as one of the finest left-backs in the five major leagues according to data sourced by Olocip.

They actually place him ahead of Joao Cancelo and Alex Moreno.

Mojica joined Elche in the January transfer window of 2021 and has earned 19 caps for the Colombian national team to date.

While Atletico do admire him, however, it isn’t thought that a deal is necessarily imminent. Diego Simeone is well-stocked at left-back, with Renan Lodi, Reinildo Mandava, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco all capable of playing there.

It’s thought instead that Mojica is someone being watched closely by the club and the existence of a pre-agreement would make a move easy to execute should it come to pass.