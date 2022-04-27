Xavi Hernandez plans barbecue to improve mood around Can Barca

The popular social media refrain that there isn’t a single quiet day in the world of FC Barcelona has gained a lot of traction in the last year or so, with the club lurching from crisis to crisis.

Both on and off the field, it had been turmoil for some time in Catalonia. That did seem to have turned under Xavi Hernandez, with the main topic of conversation slowly returning to football and the narrative largely turning positive in recent weeks.

In true Barcelona fashion, that narrative has been flipped and once more it feels as if there are more questions than answers at Camp Nou. Following three straight home defeats, performances have dipped severely from the month of March and with Gerard Pique in trouble for his relationship with Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, the normality of recent years has been restored.

Xavi asked for a reaction after the Cadiz defeat last week and got a win against Real Sociedad in the following match, even if it wasn’t the performance he wanted. Their defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday has left the Catalan scratching his head about how to get the best out of his side once more.

In an effort to improve team cohesion, he has decided to revert to a method from his playing days. Mundo Deportivo say that after training tomorrow morning the squad will have a barbecue in order to improve the spirit in the squad.

It’s something that was done under several previous Barcelona managers and the training ground itself has barbecue facilities, where it will be held. It seems that Xavi is trying everything to get a tune out of his team before the end of the season.