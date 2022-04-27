Champions League La Liga

Watch: Villarreal fans on the march to conquer Anfield

Villarreal may not have the largest fanbase to call on when it comes to European away days, but don’t let that delude you into the idea that they wouldn’t be making noise.

Certainly the sort of scenes that occurred at Camp Nou when Eintracht Frankfurt visited Barcelona would require more than half the town to attend.

Yet the Yellow Submarine have been making themselves felt in Liverpool throughout the day. In fact, more so than plenty of more prestigious clubs.

Officially 3,000 fans have tickets to the match and would have travelled by club organised transport to the game. The club also subsidised tickets and transport to the match, meaning that both would cost Villarreal fans just €300 all in. Naturally they sold out their allocation without any trouble.

Even with their comparatively small numbers, in fact almost because of it, the Villarreal fans make for an impressive sight as they make their way to Anfield.

There they will be met with a raucous atmosphere of its own. Seasoned Champions League watchers will be aware of the cliches surrounding the atmosphere at Anfield on European nights, but they exist for a reason. It’s set up to be a noisy one.

