Watch: Sadio Mane nips Liverpool two goals to the good against Villarreal

Everything had been going swimmingly for Unai Emery in Villarreal’s Champions League semi-final, until the sordid five minutes for the Yellow Submarine.

Liverpool had enjoyed most of the possession and all of the chances in the first half, but overall Villarreal were content with their display early doors. Comfortable was not the word but there was satisfaction with the game plan.

The home side came out the blocks again in the first half, coming at Villarreal and causing them problems. A disallowed goal from Fabinho for offside was the precursor to a dreadfully unfortunate opener for Villarreal. Jordan Henderson crossed from the right but it took a deflection off the foot of Pervis Estupinan, looping it into the far corner beyond Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool’s second was no accident. Mohamed Salah drove into the middle before laying the ball back. Picking the ball up again, he faced up the defenders and then slipped Sadio Mane through the defence, where the Senegalese managed to get a toe to the ball ahead of Rulli.

That leaves the tie firmly in the favour of Jurgen Klopp’s men. Emery on the other hand has a dilemma, with the possibility of losing an extra goal going in search of one of their own would potentially kill the tie. Even so, a two-goal deficit is a significant job to do back at La Ceramica.

