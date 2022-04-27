UEFA plan change in format for the Champions League semi-finals

Like it or loathe it, it seems the premier competitions in world football are continuing to change and morph out of the format they had been in for many years.

After the fall of The Superleague, UEFA have wasted little time in putting forward their own alterations in European competition. This year saw the abolition of the away goals rule in the knockout stages and plans to extend the group stage by 4 teams and 4 matches per team will also come into place in 2024.

Ahead of their assembly on the 11th of November, new plans have been revealed for the Champions League semi-finals. In a story by The Times, carried by Diario AS, UEFA want to make the penultimate stage of the competition into an American-style ‘Final Four’,

The new system would see the semi-finalists play a one-legged tie in the same city before the final took place in a week long event. All of these matches would take place in the same city.

It’s said that UEFA enjoyed the 2020 Champions League where the quarter-finals through to the final all took place in Portugal in a condensed format.

Although it would mean less income from broadcast rights, they could potentially increase revenue in within the chosen venues.