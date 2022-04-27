Thomas Tuchel admits that Real Madrid-bound Antonio Rudiger will be a huge loss for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is close to joining Real Madrid.

The German centre-back’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season and he’s to set to trade the English capital for the Spanish capital according to Fabrizio Romano.

His departure, at least, has been confirmed by Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach, who led Chelsea to glory in last season’s Champions League after taking over mid-season from Frank Lampard, admitted Rudiger will be a huge loss.

“I don’t think anybody likes it,” he said.

“He gives everyone confidence. We have to accept it, we will accept it. There will be life at Chelsea without Toni.”

Rudiger is expected to sign a four-year deal with Madrid, who are currently 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and in the semi-final of the Champions League.

The 29-year-old, Berlin-born, joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017.

He’s since won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup at Stamford Bridge.

He’s played 196 games for the London club and has also earned 50 senior caps for the German national team.