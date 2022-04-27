Liverpool and Villarreal’s predicted lineups for tonight’s Champions League semi-final

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield this evening.

It’s the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and it promises to be an intriguing encounter between two strong sides.

The Reds have eliminated Internazionale and Benfica to make it to the final four while the Yellow Submarine have sank Juventus and Bayern Munich. Liverpool are strong favourites.

Jurgen Klopp will set his team up in a 4-3-3.

That’s according to Marca, who believe Liverpool will start Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson serving as the two interiors. Sadio Mane will lead the line flanked by Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Unai Emery, on the other hand, will set his team up in a 4-4-1-1.

Villarreal will start Geronimo Rulli in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupinan.

Etienne Capoue and Dani Parejo will sit in a double pivot with Francis Coquelin and Alfonso Pedraza either side of them. Giovani lo Celso will start in behind Arnaut Danjuma.