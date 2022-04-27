Karim Benzema making his Ballon D’Or case with dominant Champions League

Karim Benzema is the king of Madrid this season and so far, nobody has proven themselves capable of stopping him.

With Real Madrid down and at times seemingly a few inches from being out, Los Blancos rallied on three different occasions to leave Manchester City with a result they can recover at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of those occasions was down to a brilliant individual action from Vinicius Junior, but without doubt the man of the moment was Benzema. His Panenka penalty was audacious and cold, but the finish for his first goal could barely be considered a chance. As Miguel Quintana pointed out, it had an xG of just 0.035.

0,035 tenía de xG el gol de Karim Benzema me dice @AlexDeLlano. No tiene calificativo lo de Karim. — Miguel Quintana (@migquintana) April 26, 2022

Yet it’s been this way all through Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign. There have been crucial contributions from Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius, but the reality is that Real Madrid do not get near the semi-finals without him.

Mundo Deportivo highlighted the remarkable statistic that Karim Benzema has scored 9 of Real Madrid’s last 11 Champions League goals. On top of that, it’s 9 goals in his last 4 European games.

Now top scorer in the Champions League with 14 to his name, ahead of Robert Lewandowski, it seems at this stage Benzema his well on his way to challenging for the Ballon D’Or at this early stage.