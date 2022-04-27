Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool won’t underestimate Villarreal ahead of Champions League tie

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield this evening.

It’s the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and it promises to be an intriguing encounter between two strong sides.

The Reds have eliminated Internazionale and Benfica to make it to the final four while the Yellow Submarine have sank Juventus and Bayern Munich. Liverpool are strong favourites.

Jurgen Klopp will set his team up in a 4-3-3.

That’s according to Marca, who believe Liverpool will start Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson serving as the two interiors. Sadio Mane will lead the line flanked by Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Unai Emery, on the other hand, will set his team up in a 4-4-1-1.

Villarreal will start Geronimo Rulli in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupinan.

Etienne Capoue and Dani Parejo will sit in a double pivot with Francis Coquelin and Alfonso Pedraza either side of them. Giovani lo Celso will start in behind Arnaut Danjuma.

Klopp, speaking in comments carried by BBC Sport pre-match, made clear that Liverpool weren’t underestimating Villarreal.

“It’s absolutely special to be a part of the semi-final, it’s crazy,” he said. “It’s a massive game.

“So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and don’t get a chance to be close to a semi-final. We are there so we have to cherish it and enjoy it as well.

“We face a very difficult opponent. They are made for the competition, the way they set up is really good.

“There might have been a little advantage in their last two games where Juventus or maybe Bayern Munich might have underestimated them – but that will never happen to us, especially after these four games, there’s no chance anymore.

“They are a really good football team who obviously want to be a part of the final but it’s the same importance for us.”