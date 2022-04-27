Five things you may not know about Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás

The striker won promotion to LaLiga Santander with RCD Espanyol last season and remains indispensable to Vicente Moreno’s side.

His spell in La Fábrica

Raised in a modest part of Madrid, Raúl de Tomás believes that his life changed entirely when Real Madrid decided to sign him for Los Blancos’ youth academy. It was Real Madrid legend Míchel who made the call to bring the forward to La Fábrica, as he was the academy’s director at that time.

A sporting family

His family lives and breathes football, with other relatives having links with the sport in addition to De Tomás. His brother Rubén de Tomás is currently in the Rayo Vallecano B team, while his father played for San Sebastián de los Reyes and some other teams during the 1980s and 1990s. His grandfather and uncles even played as well.

His famous nickname

His nickname is RDT. However, unlike most nicknames in football, this isn’t because of the way he looks or the way he plays. Instead, this nickname comes from the initials of his name Raúl de Tomás.

A Pichichi award as LaLiga SmartBank’s top scorer

With his 23 goals scored in the 2020/21 season, he was the top scorer in the division and was key to RCD Espanyol’s LaLiga SmartBank triumph. Over his entire career, he has scored over 100 league goals: 33 in LaLiga Santander and 74 in LaLiga SmartBank.

The comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo

He was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid academy, because of their similar physical build, the fact they could both score many goals and the fact that they both led the attack for a Real Madrid team.