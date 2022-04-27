David Alaba sends defiant message after Real Madrid’s European thriller with Manchester City

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 on Tuesday evening.

It was a thrilling game between two of the finest teams in European football that has set up a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City started fast at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring in the second minute before Gabriel Jesus doubled their advantage in the eleventh.

But then Madrid rallied.

Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 33rd minute only for City to respond at the beginning of the second half through Phil Foden, in the 53rd minute.

Vinicius Junior issued a response two minutes after that to make it 3-2 before Bernardo Silva scored City’s fourth in the 74th minute. Benzema then stepped up in the 82nd to score an audacious Panenka penalty and keep Madrid alive in the tie.

It was a magical night, exactly the kind of fixture that the Champions League was originally built to deliver.

David Alaba, a man who embodies so much of the resilience and competitive drive that has propelled Madrid to these heights this season, sent a defiant message on Twitter after the game.

“Y’all know,” he wrote. “We can’t wait for the second leg.”

Neither can every other football fan in Europe.