Carlo Ancelotti explains Real Madrid’s secret to Champions League success

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 on Tuesday evening.

It was a thrilling game between two of the finest teams in European football that has set up a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City started fast at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring in the second minute before Gabriel Jesus doubled their advantage in the eleventh.

But then Madrid rallied.

Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 33rd minute only for City to respond at the beginning of the second half through Phil Foden, in the 53rd minute.

Vinicius Junior issued a response two minutes after that to make it 3-2 before Bernardo Silva scored City’s fourth in the 74th minute. Benzema then stepped up in the 82nd to score an audacious Panenka penalty and keep Madrid alive in the tie.

It was a magical night, exactly the kind of fixture that the Champions League was originally built to deliver.

“We started badly, too soft,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said post-match in comments carried by Marca.

“We conceded two goals but from then on we’ve shown what in recent times has been a great capacity to respond. We were in the game until the end, we competed.

“But we have to defend better. With the ball we did well, we had many opportunities. For the second leg we have to defend better, it’s too important. But this is a defeat that keeps us alive for the second game at the Bernabeu.

“We have the quality to create problems. [The Bernabeu] has to be ready. We’re going to fight for another magical night.

“We have a team with players that have a lot of experience. When the moment is difficult, they don’t lose their heads. It’s a characteristic of this team, which has played many games of this type and never gives up.

“The head stays cold.”