Bayern Munich set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich are close to signing Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarian giants are working to ensure that the contract is signed as soon as possible according to Fabrizio Romano to ensure they don’t get sucked into a bidding war with other clubs.

The verbal agreement was reached weeks ago and the deal is expected to be completed without problems.

Barcelona had been linked to the Ajax right-back but look like they’ve been beaten in the race by Bayern. La Blaugrana are still keen to strengthen at right-back, however.

They currently have Dani Alves and Sergino Dest for the position and look like they’re going to bring in Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer during the summer as well.

Mazraoui, 24, sees his contract at the Johan Cruyff Area expire at the end of this season. He’s made 135 first-team appearances for the Dutch club and contributed ten goals and nine assists.