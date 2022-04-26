Athletic Club La Liga

Williams brothers to commit to Ghana

Following months of rumours, Ghana Soccernet are today reporting that brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams are going to declare as internationals for the Black Stars.

Their piece reports that their parents – both born in the West African nation – are the drivers behind the move, pointing out how important they both could be for the Ghana team.

Both have many caps with the Spanish youth sides, while elder brother Iñaki has also played in a friendly for Spain.

It is sure to cause some controversy in Spain, where their status as the first black Athletic Club players was already notable, and celebrated in most places.

As children born and raised in the Basque country they have been allowed to play for the club because they fulfilled the often obscure qualifications about who qualifies as “Basque enough” – it remains to be seen how them pledging their international allegiance to their parents’ country of birth goes down in Bilbao.

Posted by

Tags Inaki Williams Nico Williams

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Felipe La Bomba says:
    26th April 2022 at 8:17 pm

    Huge mistake on the part of the brothers, and (parents for that matter, in my opinion) who should have encouraged their native born sons to remain Spanish Nationals. Either way I wish them well and successful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.