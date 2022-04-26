Williams brothers to commit to Ghana

Following months of rumours, Ghana Soccernet are today reporting that brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams are going to declare as internationals for the Black Stars.

Their piece reports that their parents – both born in the West African nation – are the drivers behind the move, pointing out how important they both could be for the Ghana team.

Both have many caps with the Spanish youth sides, while elder brother Iñaki has also played in a friendly for Spain.

It is sure to cause some controversy in Spain, where their status as the first black Athletic Club players was already notable, and celebrated in most places.

As children born and raised in the Basque country they have been allowed to play for the club because they fulfilled the often obscure qualifications about who qualifies as “Basque enough” – it remains to be seen how them pledging their international allegiance to their parents’ country of birth goes down in Bilbao.