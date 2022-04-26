Vinicius rallies Bernabeu for another comeback

Vinicius Jr was once again a vital catalyst as Real Madrid forced their way back into a tie they had no business being in.

The Brazilian has only been there for a few seasons, but he’s already taken part in plenty of comebacks, and he will be hoping to add to the collection next week in the return leg.

After the game he quote Tweeted Luka Modric from after the Chelsea and added an inspirational message of his own.

“Wednesday. Santiago Bernabeu. All together. COMEBACK!”

You can see his Tweet here:

It’s a message we’ve seen many times from many teams, but when it comes to Real Madrid you’ve got to take it a little more seriously – no matter your allegiance. They’ve done it too many times to ignore.

Whether you’re backing Man City or Madrid next week, you won’t be missing next week’s game for anything, that’s for sure.