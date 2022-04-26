(Video) Real Madrid score again in thrilling Champions League game

WHAT a game we’re watching at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Manchester City have dominated the game and scored 3 times – but this stubborn Real Madrid team never go anywhere and they’ve just scored a second goal to stay well in the tie.

Vinicius had been a little quiet so far, but he was brilliant on the turn here, leaving Fernandinho in the dirt and racing all the way from the halfway line to score.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

Vinícius Júnior, THAT IS CLASS! 🤩 Just as Phil Foden regained Man City's two-goal lead Real Madrid strike back once again! What a run and finish! 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/UUvILhtzLu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

[Footage from BT Sport]

The turn to beat Fernandinho, the pace and then the exquisite finish: Vinicius Jr ladies and gents ⚡️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/RzjC5fVR9e — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) April 26, 2022

[Footage from TUDN USA]

VINICIUS JUNIOR WITH AN AMAZING GOAL🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/VIkYekkyQs — ً (@ViniXtra_) April 26, 2022

[Footage from BeinSport]

[Footage from CBS Sport]