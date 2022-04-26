La Liga News

(Video) Real Madrid score again in thrilling Champions League game

WHAT a game we’re watching at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Manchester City have dominated the game and scored 3 times – but this stubborn Real Madrid team never go anywhere and they’ve just scored a second goal to stay well in the tie.

Vinicius had been a little quiet so far, but he was brilliant on the turn here, leaving Fernandinho in the dirt and racing all the way from the halfway line to score.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from BT Sport]

[Footage from TUDN USA]

[Footage from BeinSport]

[Footage from CBS Sport]

