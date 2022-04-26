(Video) Manchester City slice Real Madrid open with two early goals

There are 180 minutes to play in this tie, but after 2 of them Manchester City have taken a potentially decisive lead.

Some brilliant play from Riyad Mahrez down the right was all it took to open up Real Madrid (through some pretty weak challenges), and the Algerian’s brilliant cross was flicked in by Kevin de Bruyne, who had made a clever run across the static Madrid defence.

This was a tall order to begin with – it just got much, much taller with City adding a second goal almost immediately.

You can see the goals in the clips embedded here:

