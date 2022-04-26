Champions League La Liga

(Video) Karim Benzema scores Panenka penalty in incredible match in Manchester

Look, we’re going to stop trying to explain how mad this game is, you’re just going to have to watch it for yourself.

It’s swing back and forth and has had beautiful football on both sides – and plenty of goals.

Karim Benzema has just scored a beautiful Panenka to make it 4-3, and Real Madrid are not only in this game, they’ve truly spooked Man City and should go back to the Bernabeu feeling very confident.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

