(Video) Karim Benzema drags Real Madrid back into tie

It was a horrible first hour for Real Madrid, but they’ve dragged it back to 2-1.

They could easily have been 3 or even 4 goals behind as chance after chance went begging for Man City, but after all that it was the away team who have nicked one back.

A good cross from Ferland Mendy on the left found Karim Benzema, whose finish was ugly but effective as he forced the ball past the dive of Ederson.

It’s game on now…

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

