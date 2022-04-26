Two Brazilians in Real Madrid team but Casemiro left out

Real Madrid have named their team for tonight’s game against Man City, and Carlo Ancelotti has shuffled his pack.

The line up is largely as you’d expect, but there’s a significant change in midfield.

Fede Valverde plays in the middle with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with his place on the right of midfield taken by Rodrygo.

That means no room for Casemiro, in a surprising change for Los Blancos.

Valverde is a quality player, but there’s no doubt that he’s a more offensive option than Casemiro in the middle – and Rodrygo is a more offensive option on the right than Valverde is when he plays that role.

It’s a great gamble against a team as dangerous as Man City, and presumably Ancelotti is hoping to catch out Pep Guardiola with this change.

Much like the games against Chelsea, this is going to be a huge challenge for Madrid, and their first priority is getting to the second leg at the Bernabeu in good shape.