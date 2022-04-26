Thibaut Courtois has faith in Real Madrid’s experience ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois is confident they have enough to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League semi finals.

Los Blancos face off with Pep Guardiola’s side tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium in their last four first leg.

Courtois and his teammates have impressed in Europe this season, with comeback wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the knockout rounds, as they head to Manchester.

Those experiences have steeled Carlo Ancelotti’s squad even further in 2022, with his charges already boasting a huge amount of Champions League nous, and Courtois believes that will be key.

“City are a very difficult team, who move the ball a lot, and like to dominate possession”, as per the Thibaut Talks Podcast, via Marca.

“It will be a difficult team to face, but I have faith we can get through.

“This year I don’t know how many comebacks we’ve had, but we have something special at the Bernabeu. Against Chelsea we kept the faith and that helped us.”

Courtois has played a vital role for Ancelotti this season with 13 La Liga clean sheets, despite a changing back four in front of him, with ten starts from ten games in Champions League action.

If Real Madrid do get through the semi finals they will either face domestic rivals Villarreal, or 2019 final opponents Liverpool, in the showpiece game in Paris on May 28.