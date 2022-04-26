Ronald Araujo agrees deal to commit his future to Barcelona until 2026

Barcelona have agreed a new contract with Ronald Araujo.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who asserts that the Uruguayan centre-back will sign a deal until 2026 on Friday.

The release clause in the contract is understood to be €1bn.

Araujo’s deal had been set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the 23-year-old was among the lowest-earning members of the first team. This didn’t reflect his immense importance.

Several Premier League clubs have been connected with serious interest in Araujo and for a while it appeared to be up in the air as to whether Barcelona would be able to agree a renewal.

But now they have in a much-needed boost to La Blaugrana.

Araujo has proven himself to be a pillar of Xavi Hernandez’s defence at Camp Nou and has been their most consistent centre-back this season. Still so young, Araujo has incredible potential.

Araujo has earned nine caps for the Uruguayan national team.