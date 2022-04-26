Champions League La Liga

Real Madrid relieved despite losing first half

It’s half time in the Manchester City – Real Madrid game, and we’ve had a real cracker already.

There’s still a game and a half to play in this tie, but we’ve had 3 goals already, and could have had more.

Man City scored with their first two proper attacks, and could have added two more in the next ten minutes. But some selfish play saved Madrid, and soon after they had scored a goal of their own thanks to Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti would probably take full time right now. A 2-1 loss with the chance to play 90 minutes at a rabid Bernabeu is a solid return, and the priority in the second half is to slow the game down and defend well.

City will make adjustments, but with Casemiro still on the bench, Ancelotti has changes of his own to make.

