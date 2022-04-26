Real Betis want to sign Isco from Real Madrid this summer transfer window

Real Betis want to sign Isco from Real Madrid.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that the Andalusian outfit plan to make the playmaker the highest-paid player at the club.

Isco’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this season and so he’s on the hunt for a new club. The presence of Manuel Pellegrini at Betis is thought to be attractive to him.

Also attractive, of course, is the fine moment Los Verdiblancos are living. They’ve just lifted the Copa del Rey and remain an outside bet to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Pellegrini worked with Isco during their time together at Malaga. Both parties believe the 30-year-old can still regain his form and provide several more years of high-quality football.

Isco joined Madrid from Malaga in 2013.

He’s since won everything there is to win in the Spanish capital but has fallen out of favour in recent seasons. He’s identified Seville as the perfect city to restart his stalled career.