Real Betis reportedly agree deal with Isco to make him the highest-paid player in their history

Real Betis have closed an agreement with Isco.

That’s according to Diario AS, who assert that the Real Madrid playmaker will join the Andalusian club subject to Betis either qualifying for the Champions League or making a big sale.

Isco will sign a two-year deal with the option of another at the Benito Villamarin to earn in excess of €10m gross per season.

He’ll join on a free transfer when his contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu and will become the highest-earning player in the history of the club.

As for a potential sale, the two most likely candidates are Argentine defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez and creative lynchpin Nabil Fekir. Both are protected by long contracts.

If the deal is confirmed, Isco will become Betis’ third signing ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Brazilian duo of Luiz Felipe and Luiz Henrique will both arrive in the summer from Lazio and Fluminense.