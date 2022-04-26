Mauricio Pochettino’s days in charge of Paris Saint-Germain look to be numbered

Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is in doubt.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have examined the possibility that the Argentine could be jettisoned by the powers-that-be at the Parc des Princes.

The word on the street is that Antonio Conte, currently in charge of Pochettino’s former club Tottenham Hotspur, is angling to replace him at PSG. Tottenham don’t quite match his ambition.

Whether that happens or not is uncertain, but one thing for sure seemingly is that both of these men aren’t in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid next season.

Both were heavily linked with a role at the Santiago Bernabeu when Zinedine Zidane left the club for a second time. Ancelotti was instead appointed and has since enjoyed great success.

Los Blancos are 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and face Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League. Ancelotti has built a competent and cohesive winning team.