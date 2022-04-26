Manchester City and Real Madrid’s predicted lineups ahead of Champions League date

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It’s a mouth-watering clash between two of the finest sides in Europe. The kind of game the Champions League is all about.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3.

That’s according to Marca, who believe the Italian will start Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Toni Kroos will anchor the midfield with Fede Valverde and Luka Modric either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, should also set up in a 4-3-3.

Ederson will start in goal behind a back four of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Rodri will anchor the midfield with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne either side of him. Bernardo Silva will lead the line as a false nine flanked by Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.