Liverpool attempt to hijack Real Madrid’s pursuit of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool want to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to Santi Aouna, who asserts that contact has already been initiated between the two parties.

It’s understood that the promising 22-year-old French midfielder is interested in the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have also been connected with a move for him; reports in Spain have indicated he’s viewed as the ideal man to compete with Casemiro for that role at the base of their midfield.

Tchouameni, born in Rouen in France, came through Bordeaux’s youth system before joining Monaco in the summer of 2020. He’s since played 92 games for the club based in the south of France.

Of Cameroonian descent, he’s also earned eight caps for the senior French national team and will be part of their squad heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, his contract expires in 2024.