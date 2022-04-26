Internazionale emerge as a possible destination for Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic’s future is up in the air.

The Barcelona midfielder, on loan at Besiktas, will return to Camp Nou at the end of this season but will be then dispatched again.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim Barcelona want his wage off the books. There’s no place for the 32-year-old Bosnian international in Xavi Hernandez’s team.

But his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 so that could be easier said than done. One potential destination that has emerged is Italy and Internazionale.

Pjanic knows Serie A well from the years he spent at Roma and Juventus and Guiseppe Marotta, Internazionale’s CEO, is a huge fan of his. Given Arturo Vidal looks set to depart San Siro a place could open up for him on the blue-and-black side of Milan.

And in Internazionale he’d find a competitive team. The Nerazzurri are currently second in the league behind Milan.