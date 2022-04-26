Can Real Madrid be caught in La Liga’s title race?

After a season that has been one of the most open and unpredictable in the recent history of La Liga, the Spanish top-flight table has taken on a familiar look.

Barcelona are now in second place and defending champions Atlético are up to third. Meanwhile, the challenges of Sevilla and Real Betis have faded, though both are still firmly in contention for a top-four spot.

Yet the gap between the top team and the rest has grown steadily. Real Madrid are 12 points clear of Barcelona, having at one stage led Sevilla by only four points.

The key factor is obviously the very different stature and resources of the two teams. Sevilla are a rising force in Spanish and European football and it hasn’t been a huge surprise to see them pushing to the next level. But in terms of history, spending power and squad talent, they cannot compete with Barcelona, the traditional nemesis of Real Madrid and the 26-time league champions.

Barcelona Resurgence

Barcelona’s miserable summer, and the eventual sale of Lionel Messi, did not bode well for the 2021/22 season, and indeed, the team struggled under Ronald Koeman. They won only four of their first 13 games and crucially lost to both Real and Atlético in a three-game losing spell in October.

Koeman was given the boot after that third loss, and former Barca great Xavi was appointed manager. This heralded a turnaround in Barcelona’s fortunes, and they haven’t lost since December 12. A run of eight wins in nine games since the end of January has helped them to steadily climb the La Liga table.

New recruits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Alves, Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres have all found their feet, and the team’s resurgence was epitomised by their eye-catching 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They also have a game in hand over Real, and if they win it, they will move to within nine points of the leaders. With a relatively straightforward run-in, they are still up against it but are well placed to take advantage if Real begin to falter down the home stretch.

Atlético Back on Track

The reigning champions have also experienced a resurgence in recent weeks. Although they have never been out of the top six, a run of four consecutive defeats in December was a low point, and manager Diego Simeone had appeared to be powerless to turn things around.

But a six-match winning streak, which occurred despite the loss of highly-rated fullback Kieran Trippier, has brought them up to third, level on points with both Barcelona and Sevilla.

The key to their success appears to be the return of their resolute defensive organisation and shape. In their last six league games, Atlético have conceded just three goals. Their run-in looks a little tougher than Barcelona’s, however, with games against Real Madrid and Sevilla to come.

Can Real Hang On?

The good news for Real fans is that their team has maintained a solid level of form. The shock defeat to Barcelona undoubtedly caused some jitters, but they had won their four previous games and have only lost three times in the league all season.

And while the attention has been on Barcelona and Atlético turning things around, Real have continued to steadily increase their advantage at the top of the table.

There are potential pitfalls in the path to the league title. Their remaining fixtures include away games against both Atlético and Sevilla. They will sign off against Real Betis, which could be a tricky fixture, particularly if they need to get a win to secure the title.

And few men will be more cautious than Carlo Ancelotti himself. The Real coach is in line to win a league title in a fifth country, but despite his achievements and that 12-point lead, he is taking nothing for granted.

Prior to the Barcelona game, he reminded journalists that he had been the coach of AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, when his team famously lost to Liverpool after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Yet in addition to their healthy lead, Real also have a relatively clean bill of health, and their squad is more or less at full strength. It is unlikely that they will win every game between now and the end of the season, but their fate is still in their own hands, and under such an experienced coach, they will surely make their lead count and lift the trophy.