Bayern Munich have chosen Sebastien Haller to replace Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have chosen a Robert Lewandowski replacement.

Barcelona are keen on signing the Polish striker this summer transfer window and so the Bavarian giants will need to bring in another number nine should that eventuality come to pass.

That man, according to Diario AS, is Ajax’s Sebastien Haller.

Haller, 27, has scored 33 goals for Ajax so far this season and has already been contacted by Bayern. Their official position is that they want to keep Lewandowski but behind the scenes they’re yet to meaningfully move to extend his deal, which expires in 2023.

Lewandowski is thought to be annoyed about this.

Haller isn’t the only Ajax player Bayern have their eye on. Also connected with moves to the Bundesliga champions are midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Haller, an Ivory Coast international, was born in France and came through the youth system with Auxerre.

He left for the Netherlands and Utrecht in 2015 before a two-year spell in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. He then spent two seasons in the Premier League with West Ham United before joining Ajax in the summer of 2021 and enjoying real success.