Barcelona turn attention to renewing Gavi after securing Ronald Araujo’s future

Barcelona have renewed Ronald Araujo’s contract until 2026.

La Blaugrana announced the news on Tuesday afternoon in a club statement that revealed the Uruguayan centre-back’s release clause has been set at €1bn.

Araujo will be presented to the media on Friday afternoon.

The news is a boost for Barcelona. Araujo broke into the first team at Camp Nou at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and quickly became a key player in their defence.

Now that Araujo’s future is secured Barcelona’s attention has turned to tying down Gavi according to Mundo Deportivo. The Andalusian midfielder’s deal is also set to end in 2023.

And he isn’t the only player whose contract requires urgent attention. Also set to have their current deals expire at the end of this season are Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Dani Alves, although Barcelona can trigger another year in Alves’ case.

There’s also the two players currently on loan at Camp Nou, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore. Both look like they’ll be returning to their respective clubs, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers.